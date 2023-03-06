What are the benefits of buying travel insurance for an international trip?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Most Americans told tourism market research firm Destination Analysts that Europe, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean Islands are among their top vacation picks for 2023. Thomas M Barwick INC / Getty Images

Americans are gearing up for more long-distance travel this year — with around 34% saying they have plans to travel outside of the country, according to a 2022 survey from tourism market research firm Destination Analysts. That's a 7-point increase compared to what travelers said in the previous spring about their ambitions to travel internationally in the coming year.

Most Americans told the firm that Europe, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean Islands topped their lists. However, those planning spring break vacations may have other locations in mind.

No matter what time of the year you're traveling, it's always wise to consider whether you should get travel insurance, which provides up to 100% coverage for unexpected or unforeseen events that could otherwise leave you with a hefty bill. You just have to submit a claim to the insurer to receive your money back (as long as it applies to one of the listed covered reasons).

3 benefits of buying insurance for international trips

There are many perks of travel insurance, particularly the possibility of saving you thousands of dollars should something go awry. But it's even more crucial for travelers heading abroad.

Nearly 90% of all insured travel in 2022 was for international trips, according to a SquareMouth survey, which anticipates a continued "high demand" for international travel in 2023.

The site forecasted some of the top insured destinations for early 2023 — Mexico, Italy, Israel, The Bahamas and France — estimating an average cost of around $6,500. With total trip costs like that, an added layer of protection certainly doesn't hurt. That's where travel insurance comes in. With the click of a button, you can compare different policies being offered by a variety of insurance providers. Don't delay. Get started on the process now.

Here are some benefits of travel insurance for international destinations.

Financial protections: The more expensive your trip is the bigger the financial risk. Travel insurance can provide protection for your trip deposits, including your airfare, accommodations, tours and more. One of the biggest benefits of travel insurance is trip cancellation coverage Medical coverage: Multiple U.S. agencies strongly urge Americans to get travel medical insurance. Some countries even require tourists to provide proof of insurance before entering. Aside from these important factors, getting emergency medical and medical evacuation coverage — often included in comprehensive travel insurance policies — enable you to receive any critical medical care you need without worrying about getting stuck with a massive hospital bill. "The medical benefits of travel insurance are perhaps the most worth it due to the high financial ramifications that can come with a medical claim while traveling," SquareMouth adds. Travel problems: Traveling can occasionally be a nightmare, especially when you run into crowded airports, airline issues.

In general, the price of travel insurance is around 5% to 10% of your total trip costs, SquareMouth says. That's a small price to pay for peace of mind and potential protection from losing a full deposit or experiencing a medical emergency that comes with massive bills.

