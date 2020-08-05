Lebanon assesses aftermath of massive Beirut explosions

Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people and wounding thousands.

"Houses, buildings, dead bodies in the streets, injuries," reported CBS News producer Sami Aouad. "Hospitals couldn't accept more injuries and bodies because they were full. Beirut is a destroyed city. It is like a real war zone."

Smoke was still rising from the port, where towering grain silos had been shattered. Major downtown streets were littered with debris and damaged vehicles, and building facades were blown out. The Secretary General of the Lebanese Red Cross, George Kettaneh, said at least 100 people had been killed and more than 4,000 had been wounded, according to Lebanon's state media, NNA.

"The disaster is unprecedented," Kettaneh told NNA.

At hospitals across the city, people had been waiting all night for news of loved ones who had gone missing or were wounded. Others posted requests for help online, at social media accounts that had been created after the blast. One Instagram account, "LocateVictimsBeirut," was trying to help people find the missing by posting photos and contact information. Another, "Open_Houses_Lebanon," was offering shelter to those who had lost their homes.

The blast destroyed numerous apartment buildings, potentially leaving large numbers of people homeless at a time when many Lebanese have lost their jobs and seen their savings evaporate because of a currency crisis. The explosion also raises concerns about how Lebanon will continue to import nearly all of its vital goods with its main port devastated.

Estimates suggest some 85% of the country's grain was stored at the now-destroyed silos.

The aftermath of yesterday's blast is seen at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut, on August 5, 2020. Rescuers worked through the night after two enormous explosions ripped through Beirut's port, killing dozens and injuring thousands, as they wrecked buildings across the Lebanese capital. ANWAR AMRO

International aid in the form of emergency workers and medical personnel was being sent to Lebanon by countries around the world. France said it was sending a mobile medical unit to treat some 500 victims. Jordan said it was dispatching a military field hospital, and Egypt opened a field hospital in Beirut to receive the wounded.



Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said Lebanon had accepted an offer to send a team of 37 rescuers with sniffer dogs. Denmark said it was ready to provide humanitarian assistance, and Greece says it was ready to help Lebanese authorities "with all means at its disposal."

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Tuesday's explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate —used as a fertilizer in agriculture and as an explosive — that had been stored unsafely in a warehouse. It was the most powerful blast ever seen in the city, which was on the front lines of the 1975-1990 civil war and has endured conflicts with neighboring Israel and periodic bombings and terror attacks.

Witnesses reported seeing an orange cloud like that which appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after an explosion involving nitrates.

Videos showed what looked like a fire erupting nearby just before, and local TV stations reported that a fireworks warehouse was involved. The fire appeared to spread to a nearby building, triggering the explosion, sending up a mushroom cloud and generating a shock wave.

Aoun said a two-weeks state of emergency should be declared in Lebanon and scheduled an emergency cabinet meeting. The country will officially observe three days of mourning from Wednesday.

Lebanon was already in the midst of an economic crisis rooted in decades of systemic corruption and poor governance by the political class that has been in power since the end of the civil war. The tiny Mediterranean nation recently saw mass protests calling for sweeping political change, but few of those demands were met as the economic situation has steadily worsened.