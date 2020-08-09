Live

Aftermath of Beirut's deadly blast

    Aftermath of Beirut's deadly blast
    • Smoke rises

      Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in this picture obtained from a social media video.

      Hundreds of tons of highly explosive material were stored in a waterfront hangar that blew up. The shock wave killed at least 160 people, wounded nearly 6,000 and defaced the coastline of Beirut — destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 300,000 people homeless.

      The massive explosion was so powerful it left a smoking crater stretching more than 700 feet and registered as a 3.3-magnitude earthquake.

      French President Emmanuel Macron said that an international donors' conference of more than 30 participants — aimed at showing global support for Lebanon — has pledged a total of 225.7 million euros ($298 million) in emergency aid for the region.

      The Lebanese government has vowed to find those responsible for the blast, which they say was caused by 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate that was seized over six years ago but never destroyed.

      Credit: Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut/via REUTERS

    • Beirut landmarks damaged

      An aerial view of heavily damaged buildings in Beirut, Lebanon, near the city's port, the site of a massive explosion, as seen on August 7, 2020.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Before and after

      A combo of satellite images of the port of Beirut and the surrounding area in Lebanon, top, taken on May 31, 2020, and the bottom taken on Wednesday August 5, 2020, that shows the destruction following a massive blast.

      Credit: Planet Labs Inc. via AP

    • Damaged cars

      People stand near damaged cars following an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

      Credit: Issam Abdallah / Reuters

    • Thousands wounded

      A man is evacuated at the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

      Credit: Mohamed Azakir / Reuters

    • Destroyed silo

      In this drone picture, a destroyed silo sits in rubble and debris after an explosion.

      Credit: Hussein Malla / AP

    • Aerial view

      An aerial view of ruined structures at the port, damaged by an explosion a day earlier, on August 5, 2020.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Soldier among rubble

      A soldier stands at the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon.

      Credit: Thibault Camus/Pool via Reuters

    • Buildings destroyed

      Destroyed buildings are visible a day after a massive explosion.

      Credit: Daniel Carde / Getty Images

    • Clean up begins

      Beirut residents take to the streets with brooms to clean up debris in the aftermath of the deadly explosion, on August 7, 2020.

      Credit: Daniel Carde / Getty Images

    • Frozen in time

      A clock in Beirut is stuck at 6:09 p.m., the time of a devastating explosion on August 4, 2020.

      Credit: Aya Nehme

    • Explosion aftermath

      Damaged buildings at the port are seen the day after a massive explosion at the port on August 5, 2020, in Beirut, Lebanon.

      Credit: NurPhoto

    • Blown out buildings

      People walk past a doll that was blown out of a nearby building after a massive explosion.

      Credit: Daniel Carde / Getty Images

    • Damaged shops

      A woman carries a child as she walks past damaged shops following a blast in Beirut, Lebanon.

      Credit: AZIZ TAHER / REUTERS

    • Vehicles covered in debris

      A view shows damaged vehicles following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area on August 7, 2020.

      Credit: Aziz Taher / Reuters

    • Damaged building

      Men ride a motorcycle past the damage near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area on August 7, 2020.

      Credit: Hannah Mckay / Reuters

    • A man sleeps outside

      A man sleeps outside a damaged building near the site of a blast in Beirut's port area on August 5, 2020.

      Credit: Aziz Taher / Reuters

    • Cleanup begins

      A man seen August 5, 2020, removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in a blast in Beirut, Lebanon.

      Credit: Aziz Taher / Reuters

    • Baby born amid blast

      George, a boy that was born as the blast wave hit the hospital, is seen after birth in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media.

      Credit: Edmound Khnaisser via Reuters

    • Saint George Hospital damaged

      Damage is seen at the destroyed Saint George Hospital after a devastating port explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 5, 2020, in this image obtained from social media.

      Credit: Mouhamed Alti via Reuters

    • Funerals begin

      Sister of Corporal Gerges Deabes, who died as the result of a blast in Beirut's port area, gestures during his funeral in Klayaa, Lebanon, on August 6, 2020.

      Credit: Karamallah Daher / Reuters