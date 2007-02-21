Behind The Façade, Despair In Turkmenistan

An old woman drinks shots of vodka in a warm, dingy room, sobbing at the thought of living out her life here — that is, in the Turkmenistan that outsiders aren't supposed to see, behind the marble and gold facades.

"They lie when they say there's no famine," she says, telling of relatives starving in the countryside where reporters cannot go. The government imposes brainwashing and imprisons on a whim, she says.

Most of all, she talks of the desperation under the reign of longtime dictator Saparmurat Niyazov, who died in December, and fear that it will continue. Niyazov used the nation's vast wealth in natural gas to create monuments to himself in a society that he virtually sealed off from the outside world.

He asked his people to call him Turkmenbashi, "father of all Turkmens."

"You cannot speak, you cannot complain because if you do, they send you you-know-where," said the old woman, who pleaded with a reporter not to reveal anything about her family out of fear of reprisals. "To tell the truth here is to risk death."

In two trips to Turkmenistan following the unexpected death of Niyazov, 66, from heart failure, the interview with this woman was exceptional for two, undoubtedly related, reasons: it was unsupervised by government minders, and it was the only conversation in which a Turkmen would utter a critical word about the country's leadership.

A small number of foreign reporters was allowed into Turkmenistan last week for the inauguration of new president Gurbanguli Berdymukhamedov, a former dentist and career Niyazov loyalist. But access to ordinary Turkmens was strictly limited, with government minders accompanying reporters almost everywhere they went and saying trips outside the capital were "impossible."

But the old woman, who invited this reporter into her home in a rare unsupervised moment one evening, kneeled before a low table and spoke for more than an hour. She spoke in Russian, through another reporter who translated, of the brutality of the omnipresent police. Friends were stripped of jobs or citizenship with no recourse. Non-ethnic Turkmens suffered discrimination. There was a broad culture of fear and corruption.

She spoke of rampant crime and drug abuse and of entire neighborhoods being razed to make room for Niyazov's grandiose monuments to himself. Niyazov's government constructed a capital city of glorious extravagance, with fountains gushing from the sand, artificial forests sprouting in the desert and gold-covered domes and statues proclaiming Turkmenbashi's greatness.

"Maybe they'll tear this down too," she said, pointing at the peeling walls.

A recent report by the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based organization that monitors conflict zones, backed most of her claims and added, "the human rights record under Niyazov was one of the most abysmal in the world."

"Prisoners of conscience swelled the prison population," many of them in "appalling conditions, including extreme overcrowding," it said, citing a study by the London-based International Centre for Prison Studies, which estimated that 22,000 Turkmens were imprisoned in 2000, the last year for which data were available.

"Torture and drugging with psychotropic substances were common," the ICG report added. "Large parts of Turkmenistan," it said, "are off limits even to citizens."

The police state and excesses of Turkmenistan have been funded by what the CIA says is more than two trillion cubic meters of proven natural gas reserves in a country slightly larger than California and with a population of just more than 5 million.

