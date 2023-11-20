We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Investing in gold has long been considered a safe and stable way to diversify your portfolio and mitigate risk from other investments. That's because, for starters, gold tends to move inversely to the stock market, meaning that when the market is in turmoil, gold tends to rise in value. And, when you factor in all of the other unique gold investing benefits, it's easy to see why so many investors choose to add this precious metal to their investment portfolios or retirement accounts.

That said, it can be a little tricky to navigate the gold investing landscape when you're a newer investor — especially if you're a beginner investor on a budget. But while the idea of investing in precious metals may seem daunting for beginners with limited funds, there are accessible and affordable ways to get started.

5 beginner-friendly ways to invest in gold on a budget

If you're looking for some beginner-friendly strategies for investing in gold without breaking the bank, it may be worth considering the following:

Gold bars or coins

For those who prefer owning physical gold but are on a tight budget, buying small gold bars or coins is an option. Bars and coins are available in various sizes, and some mints produce smaller denominations suitable for investors with limited budgets.

Keep in mind, though, that buying physical gold may involve additional costs such as storage and insurance. It's important to weigh those costs in addition to the cost of your physical gold to ensure it fits in your budget.

Gold ETFs

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular option for investors looking to gain exposure to gold without the need to physically own and store the metal — which helps keep the costs down. With a small budget, investors can purchase shares in a gold ETF, which typically represents a fraction of an ounce of gold. Plus, these funds are traded on stock exchanges, making them easy to buy and sell similarly to individual stocks.

Gold stocks

Investing in gold mining stocks is another way to indirectly invest in gold — and it can be a good way to get started on a budget. After all, it can be more affordable to buy individual shares in a stock rather than physical gold, and it can pay off, because when the price of gold rises, mining companies often see an increase in profits.

If you want to take this route, look for well-established mining companies with a track record of success. Keep in mind that investing in stocks carries inherent risks, so it's essential to conduct thorough research before making any decisions.

Gold savings accounts

Some banks offer gold savings accounts that allow you to buy and sell gold in smaller quantities. These accounts are a convenient option for beginners as they eliminate the need for physical storage. And, while returns may not be as high as other forms of gold investment, it provides a low-risk way to start building a gold portfolio.

Gold IRA

In addition to the various beginner-friendly ways to invest in gold, another avenue worth considering, especially for those planning for retirement, is a gold individual retirement account (IRA). Gold IRAs provide an opportunity to include precious metals in your retirement portfolio, offering a hedge against economic uncertainties and inflation.

How to decide which option works best for you

Now that you're aware of the various beginner-friendly ways to invest in gold with a small budget, it's crucial to determine which option aligns best for your individual needs. Here are some factors to consider when making this decision:

Risk tolerance: Assess your risk tolerance before making any investment decisions. If you prefer lower-risk options, gold ETFs and gold savings accounts might be more suitable. If you are willing to take on higher risk for potentially higher returns, it may benefit you to consider gold mining stocks or other slightly riskier gold investments.

Assess your risk tolerance before making any investment decisions. If you prefer lower-risk options, gold ETFs and gold savings accounts might be more suitable. If you are willing to take on higher risk for potentially higher returns, it may benefit you to consider gold mining stocks or other slightly riskier gold investments. Investment goals: Are you looking for long-term stability, capital appreciation or a hedge against inflation? Or, are you preparing for retirement instead? Different gold investment options cater to various objectives, so understanding your goals will help you make a more informed decision.

Investment goals: Are you looking for long-term stability, capital appreciation or a hedge against inflation? Or, are you preparing for retirement instead? Different gold investment options cater to various objectives, so understanding your goals will help you make a more informed decision.

Liquidity and accessibility: Consider how easily you want to access your investment. For example, gold ETFs and gold savings accounts offer high liquidity

Consider how easily you want to access your investment. For example, gold ETFs and gold savings accounts Costs and fees: Evaluate the associated costs and fees for each investment option. ETFs and gold savings accounts may have management fees, while buying physical gold may involve transaction costs, storage fees and insurance expenses. Factor these costs into your decision-making process.

Evaluate the associated costs and fees for each investment option. ETFs and gold savings accounts may have management fees, while buying physical gold may involve transaction costs, storage fees and insurance expenses. Factor these costs into your decision-making process. Diversification: Assess how your gold investment fits into your overall investment portfolio. Diversification is a key principle of successful investing, so consider how gold complements your other assets to mitigate risk.

Assess how your gold investment fits into your overall investment portfolio. Diversification is a key principle of successful investing, so consider how gold complements your other assets to mitigate risk. Personal preferences: Consider your personal preferences and comfort level with each investment type. Some investors prefer the tangibility of physical gold, while others appreciate the convenience of digital assets. Your comfort and satisfaction with your chosen investment method are essential for long-term success.

The bottom line

Investing in gold doesn't have to be reserved for those with substantial capital. With a variety of beginner-friendly options available, even investors with small budgets can start building a diversified portfolio that includes the stability and potential for growth that gold can offer. But remember to conduct thorough research to make informed decisions based on your individual financial goals and risk tolerance.