More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products recalled due to E. coli risk

An Aurora, Illinois, meat company is recalling 62,112 pounds of raw beef after random sampling by government officials found products possibly tainted with E. coli bacteria.

Short ribs, brisket and ribeyes are among the raw beef cuts involved in the nationwide recall, announced just days before the starts of Memorial Day weekend barbecuing.

The CDC last month said an E. coli outbreak linked to contaminated beef had sickened 177 people in 10 states.



Just in time for the traditional Memorial Day weekend start of grilling season: More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled nationwide because of possible contamination with E. coli.

Aurora Packing Co. of Aurora, Illinois, is recalling 62,112 pounds of beef cuts packaged on April 19 and shipped across the country for further distribution and processing, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday in a news release.

Numerous cuts of beef are involved in the recall, including short ribs, brisket and ribeyes, according to a list posted by the USDA.

The products being recalled are marked "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The possible contamination was discovered during random sample testing by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the agency.

The recall comes a month after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a public food safety alert, saying 177 people in 10 states had been sickened by beef tainted by a strain of E. coli and sold to restaurants and institutions.

E. coli infections usually happen three or four days after consuming tainted food, according to the CDC. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some infections are mild, while others can be severe or life-threatening.