Bears Ready To Let Salaam Go

Not only is Rashaan Salaam expected to be released by the Chicago Bears as soon as this week, but the former first-round draft choice is facing reconstructive surgery on his ankle, which was fractured last season and caused him to miss all but the first three games.

The ankle reconstruction -- to tighten up the joint, which has not healed properly -- would require about a six-month rehabilitation, probably keeping Salaam out of action for the entire 1998 season, according to Bears head athletic trainer Tim Bream.

Salaam, who was the 21st overall selection in the 1995 draft and rushed for 1,074 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, ran for 496 yards in an injury-plagued second season and was limited to just 112 yards on the ground last season before his injury.

Salaam had surgery on April 29, 1996 to repair his right thumb, which was injured in a preseason workout. He missed the first three regular-season games that season with right knee and hamstring injuries suffered in the final preseason game, and he missed one game later in the season with a knee injury incurred during practice.

After rushing for 64 yards on 13 carries in Game Two last season, Salaam was hurt the following week against the Detroit Lions, suffering a fractured fibula and torn ankle ligaments. During surgery, screws were inserted to stabilize the joint, but the healing process has been incomplete.

The Bears traded Salaam to the Miami Dolphins on April 22 for an undisclosed, conditional draft pick, but the deal was voided when he failed to pass a physical with the Dolphins. Salaam's release would clear $635,000 in salary cap space, although he will receive an injury settlement.

Notes, quotes, anecdotes

The pulled left hamstring injury that forced fullback Ty Hallock to the sideline during last week's voluntary coaches school is more serious than expected. The injury could keep the 6-2, 256-pound veteran sidelined until after the start of training camp on July 23 at Platteville, Wis.

"We're not sure he'll be ready by then," said head trainer Tim Bream.

Edgar Bennett has played fullback before, but the Bears had planned on using him more in a featured back role. First-year player Tremayne Allen, a free-agent rookie tight end last season, is being converted to fullback, and Tim Tindale, a free agent from the Buffalo Bills, also is in the picture.

"He could do it if need be," coach Dave Wannstedt said of Bennett. "But I want to get the ball in his hands more than have him block. I think he'll help us that way, but (fullback) is a possibility. Allen's been doing a nice job, and Tindale just had his knee scoped, so he's limited, but he'll be in the mix."

What a rush

With a pass rush that ranked 17th last season and is without released Alonzo Spellman, the Bears could have former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tony Tolbert in for a workout in the near future.

Tolbert had 12 sacks in 1996, but he's a 30-year-old, nine-year veteran with a history of knee problems, and he had just five sacks last season when his knees were a major concern.

"We've talked to him," Wannstedt said. "(Vice president of player personnel) Mark Hatley has talked to his agent (Jean Fugett), and the big question is his health. He wasn't able to practice during the season last year and he's had knee surgery since then."

"Tony was always a favorite of mine," added Wannstedt of his days as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. "But health is something where you've got to face the reality of it, and right now that's the biggest thing."

