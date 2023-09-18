Bear sighting in tree at Disney World triggers closures at Magic Kingdom

Disney World crowds appear to be getting smaller

A black bear was spotted in a tree at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park in Florida on Monday, prompting several areas of the park to be closed, officials said.

Park officials told CBS News they were reopening Adventureland, Frontierland and Liberty Square while biologists and law enforcement officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked on capturing the bear.

The areas are the home of such attractions as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the Swiss Family Treehouse and Tom Sawyer Island. The park opens to guests staying at 45 hotels at 8:30 a.m. and to the general public at 9.

"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear," the commission said in a statement to CBS News.

Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 3, 2023. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The bear was likely in the theme park looking for food, the commission said. During fall, which starts on Saturday, bears look for food and eat up to 20,000 calories a day to pack on fat reserves for winter, according to the commission.

Officials urged people to never approach or feed a bear. "If you see a bear … give it space," the commission said.