Bear attack in Canadian national park leaves 2 hikers injured

Bear attacks in Japan at record high as the animals struggle to find food

Multiple sections of a Canadian national park are closed after two hikers were attacked by a bear on Tuesday afternoon.

The hikers, who have not been identified, were in Canada's Waterton Lakes National Park, in Alberta. The pair were hiking from the park's Crandell Lake to Ruby Ridge, a colorful rock formation in the park. A number of trails of varying length connect the two sites, which are about two miles apart. The two encountered the bear around 2 p.m. local time, according to a statement park officials shared with CBS News.

The bear charged the hikers. Both were injured, but the hikers were able to deploy bear spray. The bear then "disengaged," park officials said, and the pair left the area.

Waterton Lakes National Park. Amit Basu / Getty Images

The pair were able to hike out from where they were attacked and were transported to an area hospital. Both were in stable condition.

Park officials said they are searching for the bear, but have not yet located it. It's not known what kind of bear it was, or what might have caused it to attack the hikers. Black bears and grizzly bears both live in the park, according to its website, with black bears being more common.

The incident remains under investigation, officials said.

Any bear sightings should be reported to park staff, according to a news release shared online.

In the meantime, park officials have closed all sections of the Crandell Lake trail and its surrounding campground. Other trails in the park and multiple campgrounds and backcountry areas, including the Ruby Ridge area where the attack happened, have been closed. The park lies on the province's border with Montana, along the U.S. Glacier National Park.

A large swath of Canada's Waterton Lakes National Park has been closed after a bear attack. Parks Canada