Barbie announces first "Diwali doll" ahead of festival of lights

A new Barbie has joined Mattel's lineup of inclusive dolls. The first "Diwali doll" was announced by the toymaker on Friday, a few weeks shy of the Hindu holiday of Diwali, also known as the festival of lights.

The festival, which lasts for five days, is marked on Western calendars to begin on Nov. 1, but some celebrations start on Oct. 31.

The doll, created in collaboration with fashion designer Anita Dongre, features traditional elements including the lehenga skirt, floral print and golden shoes, according to Mattel's website. The doll is available at major retailers for $40.

"The look is infused with beauty and symbolism to rejoice in victory of light over darkness with contemporary silhouettes," the description reads for the Diwali doll.

Lalit Agarwal, country manager for Mattel India, said in a news release that through the Diwali doll, the brand is hoping to showcase "India's vibrant cultural heritage on a global stage while continuing to celebrate the power and beauty of diversity."

Earlier this year, Mattel announced the first-ever blind Barbie doll and a Black Barbie with Down syndrome.

In addition, to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 and Barbie's 65th birthday on March 9, the doll brand announced it was adding new dolls to its Role Models collection, based on real-life singers and actresses from around the world. They're not for sale – a one-of-a-kind doll was made for each of the honored women.

The dolls are meant to introduce "girls to remarkable women's stories to show them you can be anything," according to Mattel.