Obama expected to endorse Biden for president on Tuesday

Washington — Former President Barack Obama is set to deliver a long-awaited endorsement of Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, multiple people familiar with the plans tell CBS News.

Mr. Obama is set to make the endorsement official in a video message set to be posted later today, the people said.

Mr. Obama's endorsement of his former vice president comes a day after Senator Bernie Sanders gave a full-throated endorsement of Biden's presidential bid, ending speculation that the two rivals might remain at odds going into the general election season.

His backing has been long expected and inevitable, but the former president has resisted engaging publicly in the presidential contest, preferring to allow 2020 candidates to make their case.

