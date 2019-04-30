Obama says Biden is "nowhere close to finished" in new campaign ad

Former President Barack Obama lent his voice to a new Joe Biden campaign video that touts his former vice president as being "resilient, loyal, and a patriot." The new ad, titled "America: Anything Is Possible," features footage of the former president delivering a speech during Biden's Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House back in 2017. In it, he devotes his remarks to a glowing review of Biden's storied political career.

"He revitalized American manufacturing as the head of our middle-class task force. He fought to make college more affordable. He suited up for our cancer moonshot, giving hope to millions of Americans. Joe's candid counsel has made me a better president. He led our 'It's On Us' campaign against campus sexual assault. He championed landmark legislation to protect women from violence. He led our efforts to combat gun violence. He could not have been a more effective partner in the progress that we've made," Obama said in the speech.

He added, forecasting what would become true just two years later: "The best part is he's nowhere close to finished."

While Obama has yet to weigh in on the 2020 Democratic field, Biden was adamant that he personally asked Obama "not to endorse" him.

Joe Biden on why President Obama didn't endorse 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden was asked why President Obama didn’t endorse him. Posted by CBS This Morning on Thursday, April 25, 2019

"Whoever wins this nomination should win it on their own merits," Biden told CBS affiliate KYW.

In the nearly 4-minute long ad, Biden continues to champion the message of a run against a Trump presidency and current divisive political environment, aiming to restore the country to an era of "decency" and "dignity."

"I am more optimistic about America's chances in the world today than I ever have been in my whole career. We've got to stand up. We've got to get out of our own way. We've got to lift our heads up. And remember who we are. We are the United States of America. There's not a single thing we can't do," he urged supporters.

After formally kicking off his campaign in Pittsburgh on Monday, Biden continues to hit the trail heading next to Iowa.