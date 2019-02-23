Bannon: "zero" doubt Trump running in 2020

Former top presidential adviser Steve Bannon says he has "zero" doubt right now that President Donald Trump will run for a second term in 2020.

However, the ex-chief strategist tells CBS News Correspondent Seth Doane that 2019 will not be an easy year for the president.

"I believe that we're going to enter into an extraordinary time in American politics," Bannon warned.

"We've allowed the Democrats, because they take control of the House, to weaponize a whole bunch of investigations. They're going to be able to weaponize the Mueller report. 2019's going to be quite vitriolic."

CBS News has learned that Mueller's report is expected to be turned in sometime after next week to Attorney General William Barr.

However, Bannon said that the special counsel investigation is not the only one the president should be concerned about, pointing to investigations from the Southern District of New York and federal prosecutors as other areas of concern.

"I think we're, in the United States right now for the next four or five months, going to really be into quite a vitriolic time," Bannon said.

