Banksy unveils new art in London

Banksy appeared to confirm Monday that a new mural in London, depicting two children lying down and pointing up at the sky, is his latest work.

The elusive street artist posted two photos of the artwork on his official Instagram account on Monday, hours after its appearance on a wall on the side of a building in Bayswater, west London, sparked speculation over whether Banksy was behind it.

The black and white mural, painted above a garage, depicts two figures dressed in winter hats and boots lying on the ground, with one of them pointing a finger upwards.

Two men look at a new Banksy artwork on Dec. 22, 2025 in London, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

An identical image appeared at the foot of a tower in central London on Monday, but the graffiti artist did not post that version on his account.

Shoppers walk past an apparent Banksy artwork which has appeared on a wall near to the Centrepoint building on Dec. 22, 2025 in London, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Banksy began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world's best-known artists. His paintings and installations sell for millions of dollars at auction and have drawn thieves and vandals.

While his work is often critical of government policy on migration and war, the latest artwork did not seem to carry an overt political message.

In September, he made headlines with a mural showing a judge holding a gavel looming over an unarmed protester holding a blood-splattered placard.

That piece, which appeared on an external wall of a Royal Courts of Justice building, was swiftly covered up. Authorities said it had to be removed out of consideration of the building's historical significance. Banksy had posted a photo of that work —captioned "Royal Courts Of Justice. London" — on social media, his usual method of claiming a work as authentic.

Banksy also captured London's attention last summer with an animal-themed collection. And earlier last year, he unveiled a mural in London that many saw as a message on environmental conservation. The mural, in North London's Finsbury Park, appeared behind a heavily pruned tree and depicted a person seemingly spray painting green back onto the tree's limbs.