9th Banksy animal artwork appears on shutters of London Zoo

By Haley Ott

Another artwork by Banksy appeared on the shutters of the London Zoo on Tuesday, showing a gorilla lifting a shutter to release a number of animals. It is the ninth work to appear in the U.K. capital in recent days and will be the final one in the recent series, Banksy's team confirmed to CBS News partner network BBC News.

A view of the new Banksy artwork at London Zoo
Workers measure a new Banksy artwork at the London Zoo, in London, Britain, August 13, 2024. Hollie Adams / REUTERS

Banksy images of animals have been discovered each morning since Aug. 5, showing elephants, monkeys, a goat, a wolf and pelicans and other creatures.

The final artwork was posted on Banksy's social media page on Tuesday morning. There was no caption.

Overnight, the London Zoo posted an image of the artwork with the caption: "Is the (big) cat out of the bag? Have our animals been helping make people smile all over London this week?"

New Banksy mural appears in Walthamstow, UK
A view of the fifth new art mural by the artist Banksy after it has been unveiled on the outside a fish and chip shop in Walthamstow, North London. Ray Tang/Anadolu via Getty Images

Over the past days, Banksy artworks have appeared around London, from walls of fish and chip shops to public transportation bridges. One of the works, which showed a wolf and was painted on a satellite dish, appeared to have been stolen almost immediately after it was revealed.

Images of the works have been posted to Banksy's social media account daily at around the same time. None of the posts featured captions.

