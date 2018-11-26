Bank of America ATM mistakenly dispenses $100 bills instead of $10s

HOUSTON — An ATM in the Houston area has been shut down and is guarded by law officers after mistakenly dispensing $100 bills instead of $10s — and word of the glitch got out on social media.

Some Harris County sheriff's deputies protected the outdoor ATM after Sunday night's incident and notified Bank of America.

A bank statement Monday said a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. Bank of America also said customers will be able to keep the additional dispensed money.

Officials with North Carolina-based Bank of America didn't say how much cash was wrongly dispensed.