Bank CEOs to appear before Congress for first time since financial crisis

The CEOs of America's biggest banks are set to appear before Congress on Wednesday for the first time in 10 years, as they face new scrutiny over their practices and record profits a decade after the financial crisis.

The CEOs scheduled to appear Wednesday morning before the House Financial Services Committee include:

Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase

David Solomon of Goldman Sachs

James Gorman of Morgan Stanley

Michael Corbat of Citigroup

Brian Moynihan of Bank of America

Charles Scharf of BNY Mellon

Ronald O'Hanley of State Street Corp.

The head of scandal-plagued Wells Fargo will not be making an appearance because CEO Tim Sloan testified in March, and then then stepped down from the position two weeks later.

In remarks prepared for the hearing, bank heads highlighted their work to hire more women and minorities, while praising regulations for making financial institutions more sound. Morgan Stanley's Gorman touted the Volcker Rule, saying its restrictions on trading had prevented his firm from taking on too much risk.