Bank CEOs to appear before Congress for first time since financial crisis
The CEOs of America's biggest banks are set to appear before Congress on Wednesday for the first time in 10 years, as they face new scrutiny over their practices and record profits a decade after the financial crisis.
The CEOs scheduled to appear Wednesday morning before the House Financial Services Committee include:
- Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase
- David Solomon of Goldman Sachs
- James Gorman of Morgan Stanley
- Michael Corbat of Citigroup
- Brian Moynihan of Bank of America
- Charles Scharf of BNY Mellon
- Ronald O'Hanley of State Street Corp.
The head of scandal-plagued Wells Fargo will not be making an appearance because CEO Tim Sloan testified in March, and then then stepped down from the position two weeks later.
In remarks prepared for the hearing, bank heads highlighted their work to hire more women and minorities, while praising regulations for making financial institutions more sound. Morgan Stanley's Gorman touted the Volcker Rule, saying its restrictions on trading had prevented his firm from taking on too much risk.