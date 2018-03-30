Suspected drunk driver kills 3 Las Vegas teens in fiery crash

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Three Las Vegas teenagers on spring break have died in a fiery crash in Southern California after their car was hit by a suspected drunken driver. Authorities said the teens were stopped at a red light on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach around 1 a.m. Thursday when another car rear-ended them.

The teenagers' Toyota burst into flames. Two boys and a girl in the car died at the scene. A fourth was hospitalized but there's no immediate word on that person's condition.

AJ Rossi, 17, was later identified as one of the teens killed in the crash, CBS Los Angeles reports. All of the victims attended Centennial High School in Las Vegas.

"My heart breaks for them, he was such a good boy," Chavon Kane said of Rossi, her best friend's son. "It shouldn't have happened to him, or them and the other families. It's awful."

Bani Duarte, 27, of San Clemente, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, Huntington Beach police told CBS Los Angeles.

All lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway from Magnolia to Brookhurst were shut down for several hours.