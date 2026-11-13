How "Banana Man" took a small Indiana town by storm: "I didn't expect to be a banana"

In Linton, Indiana, there have been reports and sightings of a superhero of sorts, "Banana Man."

"Just boom, like a yellow streak goes by," one Linton resident said. "... And everybody is like, 'It's the Banana Man.'"

"Little bitty legs and tights on," stated another.

Banana Man began popping up around town a few months ago. Videos that also began circulating on social media appeared to show a boy, about middle school age, biking all over town in a banana suit.

"Banana Man" rides his bike in Linton, Indiana. November 2026. CBS News

So CBS News came to Linton to investigate and find out who and why, but it wasn't easy.

Because Banana Man's other trademark is that he doesn't ever talk. In fact, by all accounts, he has never spoken a word publicly. That is, until now.

In an interview, CBS News disguised his voice to protect his identity.

"So my mom bought a banana costume from Goodwill, and I put it on and rode my bike as a joke," Banana Man explains as to how his alter ego took shape. "And I saw that it made a lot of people smile, and I like making people smile."

Banana Man said that when he was younger, he dreamed of being a superhero.

"But I didn't expect to be a banana," he said.

But as a banana, he has so much more appeal. Linton residents have now thoroughly embraced the legend, and many even dressed up as him for Halloween.

A local girls cross country team did a run in his honor. Some people are even wearing Banana Man T-shirts.

"People honk and yell and wave," one Linton resident said of Banana Man sightings.



In gratitude to his legions, Banana Man hands out autographed cards, which have become quite the collector's item in Linton.

What started out as a joke has now made a serious difference. Banana Man has brought the town together.

"Yeah, feels good. I feel proud," Banana Man said. "And I'm just going to keep doing the same thing that I've been doing."