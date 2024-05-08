Baltimore's A++ improv group celebrates Asian American heritage through comedy

BALTIMORE -- For one improv group in Baltimore, their comedy is about showcasing their Asian roots proudly.

A++ is an all-Asian American improv indie team that's been around since 2019. They formed after member Grant Chang saw an Asian American troupe in New York.

Their introduction at their shows is a little on the nose, acknowledging that they're all Asian Americans, and that's the point.

"There's no hiding it from the audience," said member Sam Brunner.

Showcasing their Asian roots

The group has grown to seven members. They all met at classes taught at Baltimore Improv Group in Station North.

In all of their sets, it's about showcasing their roots proudly.

"We're all Asian, but we all have different ethnicities. So, it's really beautiful because there's a lot of similarities between different Asian cultures," Brunner said. "We're also able to pull from our authentic experiences."

Being on the team, Brunner and fellow member Keith Estrella both say they're able to be fully themselves.

Unspoken understanding

"It's such a different vibe when I'm around people with a similar upbringing. We just have this mutual, unconscious, unspoken understanding with each other," Estrella said.

They're able to make jokes about their family and heritage -- without worrying their roots will be exploited for a cheap laugh.

"We have freedom to explore without that undercurrent of fear, [where in] any other improv scenario [where I'm in the minority] who might not understand [the context]," Estrella said.

A++'s next show is Saturday, May 25, at Baltimore Improv Group's theater at 1727 N. Charles St.

To keep up with A++, you can follow them on Facebook or Instagram.