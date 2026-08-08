Fast-moving wildfire in western Canada forces more than 20,000 people to evacuate

More than 20,000 people were ordered to leave their homes overnight in western Canada as a fast-moving wildfire grew rapidly and raced toward towns along British Columbia's Okanagan Lake, destroying homes in its path.

The entire community of Summerland, home to about 12,000 people, was ordered evacuated, along with about 8,000 people in and around nearby Peachland. Officials had not determined how many homes were destroyed. The city said that power has been lost throughout the District of Summerland.

The Bald Range wildfire was first reported on Friday evening but grew to about 19 square miles within hours, overwhelming the smaller community of Faulder and covering the roughly 9 miles to Summerland at extraordinary speed.

Erick Thompson, an emergency official with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, called it one of the "quickest-moving, fastest-growing" wildfires the region had experienced.

Smoke rises from the Bald Range wildfire northwest of Summerland, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 7, 2026. BC Wildfire Service/Handout via REUTERS

Thompson eventually had to abandon the emergency operations center and evacuate his own family.

"I had to leave the EOC to come and get my family to leave this area. We're heading south," he said in a video posted early Saturday from his vehicle as traffic backed up around him.

Canada has endured increasingly destructive wildfire seasons in recent years, forcing mass evacuations and repeatedly sending smoke across large parts of Canada and the United States. President Trump threatened Canada with additional tariffs in July after wildfires sent smoke into the New York City, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, D.C. areas, leading to severe air quality issues.

British Columbia experiences 1,600 wildfires per year, on average, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show multiple homes burning as residents fled along roads with flames on both sides.

Homeowner Kerry Gold and her husband, Mike Elsinga, fled around 12:30 a.m. after watching flames spread beyond nearby mountains.

"It's scary. It's moving fast," Gold said.

Trees burn in the Bald Range wildfire as seen from a vehicle, northwest of Summerland, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 7, 2026. BC Wildfire Service/Handout via REUTERS

The couple, who recently moved from the city of Vancouver, had packed bags, prepared a carrier for their cat and planned to help a disabled friend evacuate.

"You want to stay here and protect your home but you also don't want to get caught in it," Elsinga said.