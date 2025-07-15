An 80-year-old man ran a 135-mile ultramarathon through Death Valley. Here's what it took.

When 80-year-old Bob Becker crossed the finish line 135 miles from his starting point in the scorching Death Valley, he made history as the oldest runner to complete the Badwater 135.

The ultramarathon, nicknamed the "world's toughest race," takes runners through a desert in southwestern California in the middle of summer. It was around 118 degrees Fahrenheit when the race started for Becker last week. Over the next 45 hours, he ran along a blazing hot trail and up three mountain ranges. The race ended with 13 miles going straight uphill.

"Physically I was actually feeling pretty good, but also completely relieved that I was done. It's an exhausting thing," Becker told CBS News. "The adrenaline's pumping. When you hit that finish line after that excitement and all that commotion of all the people around you cheering you on, your body says 'OK, time to get down that hill, get a shower, get in the hotel and get some sleep.'"

Bob Becker, 80, crosses the finish line during the Badwater 135. AdventureCORPS

Becker was one of just 93 people to complete the Badwater 135 this year. It was his sixth time participating as a runner, though he's also worked on support teams for others in the race over the last 18 years.

Three years ago at age 77, he'd hoped to break the previous record for the oldest runner to complete the race. His back gave out on him and while he did complete it, he didn't finish it within 48 hours, which is the official deadline. Becker finished 17 minutes after the cut off.

He wasn't sure he'd give it another go, but after completing a 140-mile race in Arizona, Becker applied for the Badwater 135 again.

"Once I was committed to doing this race, I never had a moment when I didn't think I was going to finish it," Becker said. "I just had every expectation and a real focus on getting it done."

Coach Lisa Smith-Batchen was part of Becker's four-person crew during this year's Badwater 135.

"My coach, Lisa, was my crew chief and then there were three other people on the crew. And when I had down moments or needed to eat and get calories in, and didn't want to, she gave me some tough love, kept me on track and kept me on toward the finish line," Becker said

He was also joined by Marshall Ulrich, Heather Ulrich and Will Litwin. Crew members drive alongside runners, making sure to pass them water, food and electrolytes. Becker ate regularly throughout the race, mostly focused on ingesting liquid calories and gel. He also took two naps during the Badwater 135.

Crew members have changes of shoes and clothing, and will help bandage blisters during the run. They also, one at a time, run alongside race participants to keep them company and help them stay motivated.

"These are people who know me — know my weaknesses, know my strengths," Becker said.

Bob Becker finished the 135-mile ultramarathon with three hours to spare before the deadline. Courtesy AdventureCORPS

Becker didn't get into running until he was in his late 50s. He celebrated his 60th birthday with his first ultramarathon: a 150-mile race in Morocco.

In the years since, he's run all around the U.S. and the world, racing in China, Greece, Brazil, Canada and Costa Rica. His longest continuous run was 230 miles in Tennessee.

"I've had people say it's a little crazy, to which I say, 'That's a prerequisite for this kind of stuff,'" Becker said.

Becker also organizes races, including the Keys 100 in Florida — a 100-mile race from Key Largo to Key West — for which he serves as the race director.

When he's not training for a race, Becker typically runs 30-40 miles a week. He ramps it up to 60-70 miles when he's training. Becker also does some strength training and core work. While running, he'll sometimes drag an SUV tire attached to a belt.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, resident lives in a pretty flat area, so he'll run up stairs to mimic hills during training, or spend 25 miles going back and forth across a steep bridge.

At his age, Becker said his training is age and race specific. He makes sure to pick races realistic for himself.

While Becker isn't signed up for another race just yet, he's not hanging up his running sneakers.

"I'm not ready to retire yet," he said. "The key is don't ever stop, that's all."