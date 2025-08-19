Back to school season is here. See these tips to save money.

As students savor the last dregs of summer before heading back to school, many families are shopping for supplies earlier this year to get ahead of tariffs.

Over half of U.S. households that earn less than $50,000 a year say they plan to buy only essential school items, while 74% say they are shopping earlier than usual to avoid a potential hit from tariffs, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), a trade organization that opposes higher import duties.

Many back-to-school essentials, from clothing and footwear to personal electronics, are imported. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates that the U.S. tariff rate on such goods has jumped to an average of 18% this year, more than triple the 5% rate in 2024.

Families with children in kindergarten through 12th grade are projected to spend an average of $858 on clothing, shoes, school supplies and electronics this year, NRF found. That's down slightly from $875 in 2024, as inflation has continued to ease this year, although up sharply from $697 in 2019, the group's data shows.

Record high prices

Recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that the cost of school supplies and books is at a record high. A recent analysis from The Century Foundation also found that prices for a typical assortment of school supplies are up more than 7% in price this year, with goods such index cards and binders subject subject to even steeper price hikes.

School supplies cut across a range of goods categories, from dorm room décor, clothing and personal electronics to staples including writing implements, notebooks and backpacks.

"Consumers are being mindful of the potential impacts of tariffs and inflation on back-to-school items, and have turned to early shopping, discount stores and summer sales for savings on school essentials," Katherine Cullen, NRF vice president of industry and consumer insights, said in a statement.

Although steep new U.S. tariffs haven't delivered the kind of shock to the economy that some forecasters expected, many consumers are worried, shopping expert Trae Bodge told CBS News' Kelly O'Grady.

"All of the studies that I'm seeing are showing that consumers are concerned," Bodge said. "We are seeing prices ticking up because of tariffs, because of inflation. And so people are worried about being able to afford the things they need for school."

The Consumer Price Index — a closely watched inflation gauge — rose 2.7% in July on an annual basis, slightly cooler than economists had forecast.

How to save

Large retailers are rolling out deep discounts on some school supplies, with items like notebooks, folders, crayons and erasers selling for less than $1.

For big-ticket items, experts urge consumers to compare prices. That includes cross-checking in-store prices against online deals. For example, a $269 Samsung Galaxy tablet at one retailer was available for $220 on its app. Most retailers also will match the best price on their own websites, Bodge noted.

When it comes to personal electronics, many of which are imported and now subject to President Trump's wide-reaching tariffs, Bodge urges consumers to consider buying refurbished models.

"A lot of retailers offer refurbished items that also come with a warranty, and that's a really good option if you're looking to save," she said.

When it comes to products like pencils and notebooks, buying a store-brand over a name-brand also often offers savings. For clothes, experts advise waiting until school starts — when kids ask for whatever is trendy, you'll have a little money left over.

Another way to both manage your budget while imparting a lesson on spending is to give teens a gift card, Bodge said. "So they will be much more careful spending their money versus your money. And they'll stay on budget by doing this," she told CBS News.