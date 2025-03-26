Babysitter checking for monsters finds man hiding under child's bed

A babysitter in Kansas found a troubling surprise after a child she was watching complained there was a "monster" hiding.

The babysitter found a man hiding under a child's bed after they attempted to show the children there was nothing under there, the Barton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday.

"She came face-to-face with a male suspect who was hiding there," the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the home just outside the city of Great Bend at 10:30 p.m. on Monday after they were called about the disturbance. After the deputies arrived, the babysitter told the deputies that when the man was discovered, there was an altercation.

The babysitter and child were knocked over during the scuffle and the suspect fled.

The following day, deputies spotted the man while they were in the area looking for the suspect. He ran and after a short pursuit, deputies caught him.

Martin Villalobos Jr., 27, was arrested and booked into the Barton County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping and child endangerment. The sheriff's office said Villalobos is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Villalobos once lived on the property, the sheriff's office said. There was a current protection order issued against him to stay away from the property.