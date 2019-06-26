Dramatic video shows rescue of newborn girl from plastic bag in Georgia woods

Cumming, Georgia—Georgia sheriff released dramatic body-cam video Tuesday showing the rescue of a newborn girl who was found alive inside a plastic bag in the woods. The little girl, nicknamed "Baby India," was discovered on June 6 and has drawn national attention as officials are still attempting to locate her mother.

According to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Baby India was found on 10 p.m. tied in plastic bag on the side of Davos Creek Road. She was located only after a family in a nearby home heard her crying in a heavily forested area in Forsyth County.

A video taken by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office was made public on Wednesday showing her discovery. Officials are hoping it will generate tops in locating the girl's parents or finding out why she was abandoned.

The video shows deputies tearing open the plastic bag containing the child as she cries. Then, they wrap her in a blanket to keep her warm. Hospital workers decided to call the girl Baby India, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

A Georgia Sheriff saves a baby found in a plastic bag, in this screen grab taken from social media June 25, 2019. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

"We are happy to report that Baby India is thriving and is in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services," the sheriff's office said in a statement Tuesday accompanying the video.

Officials are asking the public to share any knowledge of a woman in the late stages of pregnancy who may have given birth to the baby.

"We release this footage in hopes to receive credible information on the identity of Baby India and to show how important it is to find closure in this case," the sheriff's office said.