Restaurant owner taps baby formula stash — gives it away for free

A Texas restaurant owner and father of three has come to the rescue of hundreds of parents who can't find infant formula after identifying a hidden, unclaimed source of baby food.

Last week, Benji Arslanovski, owner of "Our Place" in Mansfield, Texas, contacted US Foods, his former employer and the restaurant's current supplier, when he remembered that the distributor stocks baby formula to sell to hospitals and health care providers.

"I thought, maybe nobody's looked at that avenue, and they hadn't," Arslanovski told CBS MoneyWatch.

On May 12, he found 56 cases of Gerber baby formula in stock through US Foods.

Many parents, meanwhile, have scoured grocery stores across the nation only to find empty shelves after the largest baby formula manufacturing plant in the U.S. shut down in February over contamination concerns. Formula-maker Abbott Nutrition also recalled various lots of its most popular formula brands. Supplies of baby formula have subsequently become scarce.

Abbott has since come to an agreement with the White House that will allow it to reopen the plant within two weeks, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Still, it could take months from when production restarts for products to hit store shelves.

Arslanovski consulted US Foods to make sure other retailers and health care centers weren't asking for the supply, before purchasing it all and giving it away to parents in need.

"I cleared it with US Foods and made sure they didn't need it — I didn't want to make a health care facility suffer. Every day I would buy a little bit more and eventually I bought it all. The first six cases went so quick," he said.

US Foods did not respond to a request for comment by CBS MoneyWatch.

He announced that he had formula available on his restaurant's Facebook page, and people came running.

"I said you don't need to eat here or be a customer, if you need some come and get it because no baby should go without."

Arslanovski said his plan was to charge parents and caregivers who claimed the formula what he had paid for it, but ultimately decided to donate it.

"I was originally going to charge the cost, but when the moms were so happy that they found some formula, I couldn't charge them," he said.

In about one week, he'd given away more than 300 cans of formula, or nearly $4,000 worth.

He'll continue buying formula as long as his distributor can stock it.

"I will be doing this for as long as I can get it or until production gets caught up," he said.