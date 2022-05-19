Watch CBS News

Washington working to ease baby formula crisis

FDA commissioner Robert Califf faces tough questions on Capitol Hill Thursday over the ongoing nationwide shortage of baby formula. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to ramp-up supply domestically, and the House passed two bills to improve FDA oversight and help low-income parents feed their infants. CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to talk more about the latest legislation and how much longer families might be struggling to find formula.
