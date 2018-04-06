Baby delivered after pregnant woman is shot in head in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - Authorities in western Ohio say hospital staffers delivered a pregnant woman's baby after the mother was shot in the head.

The Springfield News-Sun reports the woman who was shot and critically wounded in Springfield was at least 30 weeks pregnant. She was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where the baby was delivered Thursday night by cesarean section.

But according to CBS affiliate WHIO, the woman, identified as Lindsay Marsh, did not survive her injuries.

Police say the man arrested in the shooting, 25-year-old Travis Hypes, identified himself as Marsh's boyfriend and said his handgun discharged during an altercation with her.

"He would tell us he and (the victim) were arguing and this led to the two of them shoving each other," a probable cause affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court read. "During the shoving Travis said he reach into his right pocket and pulled out a pistol. She shoved him again after seeing the gun, so he shoved her back with both hands. His right hand had the gun in it and as he shoved her...it discharged."

According to WHIO, Hypes ran to his uncle's house after the shooting and his uncle called police.

Hypes remained jailed Friday on a felonious assault charge. No attorney was listed for him.