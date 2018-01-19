Violent crash splits car in half in Massachusetts

AVON, Mass. – A violent crash shut down Route 24 in Avon early Friday morning. CBS Boston reports a car was split in half and ended up in the woods near the Harrison Boulevard exit on the northbound side of the road just before 3 a.m. A utility pole was damaged and wires came down in the crash.

Both sides of Route 24 were shut down as a medical rescue helicopter was called in.

It's not clear yet how many people were hurt or what caused the crash.

One southbound lane is now open, but the northbound side could be closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.

#MAtraffic Update: Avon, RT-24 at Exit(19) Harrison Blvd: RT 24 NB closed Exit 18 due to overnight crash, detour RT 27 to Trnpke St to Harrison Blvd. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 19, 2018

Authorities say you should avoid the area if possible.