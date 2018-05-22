Avicii's family says his funeral will be private

NEW YORK — Avicii's family says the late Swedish mega DJ's funeral will be private. In a statement released Tuesday, his family says the funeral will include "people who were closest" to the performer. The family also asked the media to respect their decision. They added that no more information about the funeral will be made publicly.

Avicii, born Tim Bergling, was found dead last month in Muscat, Oman at age 28. It was a tragic end to a career that included Grammy nominations, success on U.S. radio, and performances at music festivals around the world.

Bergling's family members thanked the public for the outpouring of love and support.

"We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim's music and have precious memories of his songs," they said in a statement.

Bergling's family also said after his death last month that the famed DJ "could not go on any longer" and that "he wanted to find peace." They said in a statement, "Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most -- music."

"Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight," the statement read. "Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive."

Avicii was an international pop star, performing his well-known electronic dance songs around the world for die-hard fans, sometimes hundreds of thousands at music festivals, where he was the headline act. His popular sound even sent him to the top of the charts and landed onto U.S. radio: His most recognized song, the country-dance mashup "Wake Me Up," was a multi-platinum success and peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. On the dance charts, he had seven Top 10 hits. He retired from touring in 2016.

He had in the past suffered acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he canceled a series of shows in attempt to recover.