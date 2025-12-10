Aussie lawmaker's dogs let horse and steer into house: "Now the outside animals know what aircon feels like."

Sydney — A lawmaker in Australia was left in udder disbelief when, after eating out with his partner, he checked the pet-cam feed on his phone to discover his dogs had let a steer and a horse into his living room.

Andrew Mackay, a Northern Territory politician, posted the incriminating evidence (with comedy theme music added) from his security camera on his Facebook page over the weekend, noting that life on his rural home may never be the same again.

"Thankfully all of the pets were fine but now the outside animals know what aircon feels like and will no doubt try again," Mackay said.

The video shows his two pet dogs, with a mutt named Thunder in the lead, nuzzling open a sliding door to get outside into the yard.

Before long a steer, or castrated bull, named Sue gingerly wanders into the Darwin home. It's followed by a pet horse, Cricket, which gives a couch a good sniff.

Australian lawmaker Andrew Mackay's pet horse Cricket tentatively enters his living room in the Darwin area, as his pet steer Sue enjoys an illicit indoor adventure thanks to his dogs, who pushed the sliding door open while he was out at dinner, as seen in a screengrab from security camera video shared on Facebook by Mackay on Dec. 6, 2025. Andrew Mackay/Facebook

At the end of the video, Mackay can be seen standing on the doorway, surveying the damage, as one of the dogs nuzzles him.

The animals embarked on their escapade while Mackay and his fiancée were out for a meal. The couple raced home after the lawmaker checked his pet cam remotely and noticed "a cow's head moving into the frame."

"And then we've discovered that about 10 minutes after we'd left to go to dinner, the dogs had decided to nuzzle open the glass door and let themselves out," he told the French news agency AFP.

Soon after, the steer, scratching his neck on the door, accidentally opened it all the way, allowing him and the horse inside.

"Over the next hour and a half, they took turns playing inside, knocking things off cabinets," Mackay said.

The horse found a bowl of vegetable scraps meant for the chickens and threw pieces around the room.

"The fish tank has been drunken from, and I don't know how many fish I had before, but I assume they're all still alive," he added. "But he did drop the water by a considerable amount."