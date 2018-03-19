Austin explosions: Police update media on blasts

AUSTIN -- Austin's mayor says growing anxieties are "legitimate and real" following the fourth blast in the city this month. Mayor Steve Adler told The Associated Press on Monday that residents shouldn't think twice about calling 911 if they see anything suspicious.

A blast occurred Sunday night in a neighborhood far from the sites of the three package bombings in Austin this month. Police were giving an update to the media Monday morning.

Police haven't confirmed the latest explosion, which injured two men who were riding or pushing bikes, is related to the first three. Manley said investigators have seen "similarities" between the device that exploded in the latest incident and the three other blasts, though a tripwire was used in the most recent explosion.

"We are clearly dealing with what we expect to be a serial bomber at this point," Manley said.

The victims, 22 and 24, are stable but have received "significant" injuries, Austin police chief Brian Manley said.

Fred Milanowski, special agent in charge of the FBI Houston division, said the most recent device was "more sophisticated" than the others. A tripwire "changes things," another official said, because it's not targeted at a specific person and can be activated by anyone who come in contact with it.

Officials urged residents to stay away from any package, box or bag that looks suspicious -- or any item that looks out of place-- and to call 911.

Manley said authorities still don't know the suspect's motive, and whether it could be related to hate or domestic terrorism.

ATF and FBI were conducting a post-blast investigation and the area had been rendered safe, but will remain locked down until the afternoon as investigators process the scene. Manley appealed to the residents of Travis Country, where the latest blast occurred, to turn over any surveillance video they may have.

Authorities say Sunday's explosion was detonated by a tripwire and showed a different level of skill from previous blasts. Adler says the concern now is that "the methodology has changed."

Manley said Monday that both men who were injured in Sunday night's explosion in the southwestern Austin neighborhood of Travis Country are white, unlike the victims in the three earlier blasts, who were black or Hispanic. He said the blast involved a tripwire, though it wasn't clear how or where it was strung. The injured men were riding or pushing bicycles when the explosives detonated, unlike the first three attacks, in which package bombs were left on people's doorsteps.