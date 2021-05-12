Live

"Similarities" seen in all 4 Austin bombings

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says officials believe four explosions in the city this month are the work of a "serial bomber." The devices have "similarities," but a tripwire was used in the most recent bomb, Manley said.
