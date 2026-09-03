U.S. layoffs in August fell to their lowest level in 4 years, labor data shows

Layoffs across the U.S. fell last month to their lowest level in four years, new labor data shows, a sign the job market remains resilient even as hiring slows.

Employers announced 52,881 job cuts in August, down 38% from the 85,979 layoffs announced during the same month a year ago, according to a report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Through August, companies cut nearly 530,000 workers this year, down 41% from the same period in 2025 — the lowest eight-month total since 2022.

Despite muted layoff activity, however, many companies remain reluctant to hire.

"What we'd like to see with low layoffs is an increase in hiring activity," Andy Challenger, chief revenue officer and workplace expert at the firm, said in a statement. "While companies are making plans to hire more workers than last year, according to our numbers, it doesn't appear those positions are being filled quickly."

The nation's unemployment rate dipped to 4.1% in July. But job growth reversed, with employers shedding 23,000 jobs.

The August job cuts were led by the consumer products industry, which laid off more than 10,000 workers, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Food industry players and technology companies recorded the second- and third-highest number of layoffs last month.

Over the first eight months of 2026, tech firms announced the most layoffs of any sector, with more than 155,000 cuts, the firm found. Notably, artificial intelligence was not a main driver of those layoffs. Restructuring was the leading reason for cuts, followed by market and economic conditions.