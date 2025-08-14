AT&T customers could get up to $7,500 in a $177 million settlement. Here's how to file a claim.

Millions of AT&T customers can now file claims in a $177 million legal settlement related to two data breaches, which could provide up to $7,500 in compensation per person.

The first data breach, announced in March 2024, affected 73 million current and former AT&T account holders whose information — including birth dates and Social Security numbers — was found in a dataset on the dark web. The second, announced in July 2024, exposed the records of calls and texts "nearly all" of its cellular customers.

Multiple lawsuits were filed in state and federal courts across the country after both incidents, which were ultimately consolidated into two class-action cases.

Following a ruling from a federal judge, the settlement administration for AT&T said on Aug. 4 that a proposed settlement has been reached for $177 million, with $149 million earmarked for the first settlement class and $28 million set aside for the second settlement class.

The settlement, however, still has to be approved. According to the settlement website, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas will hold a final approval hearing on Dec. 3, 2025. In the meantime, impacted AT&T customers can file for compensation.

Here's more information on how to submit a claim.

How do I know if I am eligible?

AT&T customers whose data was compromised in either the first or second data breach, or both, are eligible to file a claim for compensation.

Notices are being emailed to customers who are eligible to file a claim, according to the settlement website. The emails are sent from the domain "attsettlement@e.emailksa.com," and the settlement administrator is Kroll Settlement Administration.

If you are not sure if you qualify, you can call (833) 890-4930 with questions, according to the Kroll Settlement Administration.

How do I file a claim?

To receive part of the settlement, impacted AT&T customers have to fill out this claim form by Nov. 18, 2025.

As stated on the settlement website, if you file a claim, you give up your right to sue AT&T.

How much will I get?

People whose data was exposed in the breach announced in March 2024 are eligible for up to $5,000 and can make claims for "payment for losses that occurred in 2019, or later," according to the settlement website.

Those who were part of the second breach announced in July of last year are eligible for up to $2,500 "for losses that occurred on or after April 14, 2024," the settlement administration said.

In both cases, customers must provide documentation showing that the losses they incurred are "fairly traceable" to the AT&T data breaches.

If your information was part of both breaches, you could be eligible for up to $7,500.

When could I get a payment?

Not until December, at the earliest. If the court approves the settlement at the Dec. 3 hearing, there could be appeals after that, which would take time to resolve.

"It also takes time for all of the claim forms to be processed. Please be patient," the settlement claim site states.