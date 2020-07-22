At least 14 people injured in shooting at Chicago funeral home

At least 14 people were injured in a shooting at a funeral home in Chicago on Tuesday, police said. The condition of the victims is not currently known.

One person of interest is in custody, but there are multiple suspects, according to the police.

Chicago Police Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said a black vehicle approached a funeral home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood where a memorial service was taking place when those inside the vehicle began firing.

Attendees of the funeral fired back and the vehicle drove away as the occupants continued firing. The vehicle crashed about halfway up the block and the occupants got out and fled in multiple directions, Carter said.

At least 60 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The fire department told CBS Chicago at least nine people taken to local hospitals were in serious to critical condition. It is not known whether any of the hospitalized people were innocent bystanders.

All the victims are adults, Carter said.

Sources told CBS Chicago the shooting was a planned ambush outside the funeral home. The funeral was for Donnie Weathersby, who was shot and killed July 14, CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar reports.

Sources told CBS Chicago's Brad Edwards the police were warned there might be an attack on the funeral service. Carter said a squad car had been assigned to the funeral because of its size.

This is a developing story.