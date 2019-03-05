Todo En Uno: Asaltan casa de secretario de Turismo de Colima; hay un muerto

U.S. training West African soldiers

As ISIS nears territorial defeat in Syria, the U.S. is helping fight against an intensifying terror threat in West Africa. Jihadists pushed out of Iraq and Syria are going to Africa and causing more violence. The U.S. is training West African forces in Burkina Faso to fight back, but U.S. military cuts could leave the region vulnerable. First on "CBS This Morning," Debora Patta takes us inside the training program.