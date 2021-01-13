Read the full article of impeachment accusing President Trump of incitement of insurrection

House Democrats have introduced an article of impeachment charging President Trump with incitement of insurrection after last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. It has the backing of at least 210 House Democrats, and several Republicans have also said they will vote to impeach.

The article of impeachment accuses the president of "willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States" with a speech to supporters "that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol."

"Incited by President Trump, a mob unlawfully breached the Capitol, injured law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress and the Vice President, interfered with the Joint Session's solemn constitutional duty to certify the election results, and engaged in violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts," the article says.

"He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coordinate branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

Read the full text of the article of impeachment below, and follow the latest developments here.