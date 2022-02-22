Live

Final "Arthur" episode airs after 25 seasons, making it the "longest-running kids animated series in history"

By Tre'Vaughn Howard

CBS News

After 25 seasons, the beloved children's series "Arthur" aired its final episode Monday.

The decision to end the show was first reported by CBS News last summer, with a statement from executive producer Carol Greenwald.

"Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers," Greenwald said at the time.

The show first aired in 1996, and fans of all ages tuned in to the last episode and shared their thoughts on social media.

According to Greenwald, "Arthur" content will still be available on PBS Kids and shared on a variety of platforms.

The show won multiple awards over the years, including four Daytime Emmys for outstanding children's animated program.

First published on February 22, 2022 / 1:15 AM

