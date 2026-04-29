Tune in: Artemis II astronauts join "CBS Mornings" for a special live hour Friday

For 10 days, we tracked four astronauts on an epic moon mission, holding our breaths as they launched, listening along to their wake-up songs, celebrating as they broke a record and watching the emotional moment that they named a crater for their commander's late wife.

On Friday, the Artemis II crew joins "CBS Mornings" Earth-side for a special live town hall.

"Artemis II: A Celebration of Heroes," moderated by "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King and "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil, airs from 7:30a-8:30a ET/PT and will feature special guests and a few surprises.

The crew — commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen — will appear before an audience of the next generation of space explorers and take questions from students.

NASA's Artemis II astronauts, who broke records during their flight around the moon, join CBS News for a town hall special on Friday, May 1. Ashley Landis / AP

Jack, the viral 5-year-old aspiring astronaut from Atlanta who spoke with CBS News during coverage of the launch, will take part.

The special will also feature appearances by the award-winning director of "Apollo 13," Ron Howard, and Bill Nye, "The Science Guy."

Watch the town hall live Friday at 7:30a ET/PT on "CBS Mornings" on CBS and Paramount+. Or watch it on demand later Friday on CBSNews.com, the CBS News YouTube channel and Paramount+.