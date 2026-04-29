Tune in: Artemis II astronauts join "CBS Mornings" for a special live hour Friday
For 10 days, we tracked four astronauts on an epic moon mission, holding our breaths as they launched, listening along to their wake-up songs, celebrating as they broke a record and watching the emotional moment that they named a crater for their commander's late wife.
On Friday, the Artemis II crew joins "CBS Mornings" Earth-side for a special live town hall.
"Artemis II: A Celebration of Heroes," moderated by "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King and "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil, airs from 7:30a-8:30a ET/PT and will feature special guests and a few surprises.
The crew — commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen — will appear before an audience of the next generation of space explorers and take questions from students.
Jack, the viral 5-year-old aspiring astronaut from Atlanta who spoke with CBS News during coverage of the launch, will take part.
The special will also feature appearances by the award-winning director of "Apollo 13," Ron Howard, and Bill Nye, "The Science Guy."
Watch the town hall live Friday at 7:30a ET/PT on "CBS Mornings" on CBS and Paramount+. Or watch it on demand later Friday on CBSNews.com, the CBS News YouTube channel and Paramount+.