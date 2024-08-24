Arson attack targets synagogue in France, authorities search for suspect: "The fight against antisemitism is a constant battle"

Authorities are searching for a suspect after an arson attack on a synagogue in a southwestern Mediterranean town in France injured a police officer.

Two cars parked at the Beth Yaacov synagogue complex in the seaside resort town of La Grande Motte near Montpellier were set ablaze just after 8 a.m. local time on Saturday, the National Anti-terrorism Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. Firefighters discovered additional fires at two entrances to the synagogue.

A police officer who walked up to the site was injured after a propane gas tank in one of the vehicles detonated, officials said.

French police stand guard after cars were set on fire in front of the city's synagogue, in La Grande-Motte, France, August 24, 2024. Manon Cruz / REUTERS

Five people, including the synagogue's rabbi, were present in the complex at the time of the attack. They were all unharmed, the prosecutor's office said.

The attack is being investigated as an attempted assassination linked to a terrorist group, prosecutors said. Officials are also investigating it as a crime planned by a terrorist group with the intent to cause harm, and as the destruction of property with dangerous means.

President Emmanuel Macron called the attack a "terrorist attack" and said that a hunt for the perpetrator is underway. French media said that a suspect had been seen on CCTV cameras shortly before the attack, with a Palestinian flag tied around their waist, Reuters reported.

"The fight against antisemitism is a constant battle," Macron said on social media.

Acting Prime Minister Gabriel Attal called the attack "an act of antisemitism."

"Once again our Jewish fellow citizens are being targeted," Attal said in a post on social media. "Faced with antisemitism, faced with violence, we will never let ourselves be intimidated."

A Gendarmerie officer stands guard after cars were set on fire in front of the city's synagogue, in La Grande-Motte, France, August 24, 2024. Manon Cruz / REUTERS

Acting Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ordered police reinforcements at protect Jewish places of worship.

"I want to assure our Jewish fellow citizens of my full support and say that at the request of President Emmanuel Macron all means are being mobilized to find the perpetrator," Darmanin posted.

He ordered more police deployed at Jewish places of worship around the country. Increased protection has already been at place at some sites following a surge of antisemitism since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last year.

Darmanin and Attal were expected to travel to Le Grand Motte later on Saturday.