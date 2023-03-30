Two Army helicopters crash in Kentucky; crew members' fate unknown

The Army says two of its helicopters crashed Wednesday night in Trigg County, Kentucky. The status of their crew members wasn't clear.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted that, "We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected." He said Kentucky State Police, the state Division of Emergency Management and local officials were responding.

Fort Campbell said the crash happened at about 10 p.m., involved two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters and "the status of the crew members" wasn't known.

A banner bearing the Screaming Eagle insignia of the 101st Airborne Division hangs in a hangar at Campbell Army Airfield in March 2014 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Luke Sharrett / Getty Images

The aircraft were HH60 Blackhawk helicopters on a routine training mission, the fort said.

"The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families," the fort said, adding that the incident is under investigation.