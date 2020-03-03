School resource officer prays for students at flagpole every day

A photo showing a school resource officer in Arkansas praying next to a flagpole is gaining attention because of his devotion to the students he protects. Officer DeAndra Warren, who works at Wynne Public Schools, cares deeply about the children there.

His daughter, De'Andria, posted the image on Facebook last week. Warren told CBS News that prayer is important in her family and said she wanted to highlight his relationship with the community he serves.

"I wanted everyone to see that not all police officers are bad officers and that we do have officers who genuinely care of our community and especially our children," she told CBS News. "His love for the kids and teenagers is indescribable!"

"Every day I constantly hear great things from kids, teenagers, and adults about what my dad has done or said to them!" she said.

Often you don’t see an officer on school grounds at the flag pole praying for our children! I know this amazing Man of... Posted by De'Andria Warren on Saturday, February 29, 2020

Officer Warren has been working for the Wynne Police Department for the last seven years, five of them as a school resource officer, WXIA-TV reported.

"I've been praying for the students ever since I started being an [school resource officer] but I started last year standing at the flagpole," he told the station. "I don't do it to be seen but I do it to glorify my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To God be the Glory!"