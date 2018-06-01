Arkansas infant found dead in dryer, family says; mother charged

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her one-month-old daughter who relatives say was found inside a dryer, reports CBS affiliate WREG. According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, 25-year-old Tyra Neal was arrested after deputies found the infant dead at a mobile home near the Jackson County line around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two of the baby's aunts told WREG the infant's father found the girl dead inside a dryer.

They said both he and Neal were initially arrested, but that charges against him were later dropped.

Neal was charged with second degree murder and abuse of a corpse. She was given a $1 million cash-only bond during a court appearance on Thursday, the Poinsett County Sheriff's Department said.

Family told the station that Neal has four remaining children.

The sheriff's office didn't specify how the infant died, but said her body was being taken to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.