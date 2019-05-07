Arizona students rally around classmate facing deportation

Los Angeles — Arizona teen Thomas Torres-Maytorena is supposed to graduate in two weeks. Instead, the 18-year-old who has lived here since he was a toddler, is facing deportation to Mexico, a country he's never known.

In response, over 100 classmates at Desert View High School in Tucson walked out and marched four miles to the local sheriff's office, demanding the release of Torres, a popular senior and football player now in the custody of U.S. Border Patrol. Torres was born in Mexico and brought to the U.S. when he was a toddler by his parents. He recently attended his senior prom.

But last week, he was pulled over by a Pima County deputy. A statement from the sheriff's office claims the stop was made due to a "mandatory insurance suspension on his vehicle." After he couldn't produce a valid license, "he admitted to the deputy that he was in the country illegally."

Torres was turned over to Border Patrol and has a hearing date of May 22, the same day he was due to graduate. Border Patrol is tight lipped about his fate. But students say they'll continue to fight for him, as loud as they can.