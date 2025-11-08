Man dies after falling more than 100 feet into Grand Canyon

A 65-year-old man died after falling over the edge of the Grand Canyon on Thursday, Arizona police said.

The man, who was not publicly identified, slipped and fell at Guano Point, a scenic viewpoint on the canyon's west rim. His body was found on a rock pile about 130 feet down the canyon, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said on social media.

The sheriff's office did not specify where the man fell. Photos show officials working in an area without fences or railings.

Rescue workers assemble a pulley system at Guano Point on the Grand Canyon's West Rim. Mohave County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office was called to the scene by the Hualapai Nation, whose reservation includes the area where the man fell. The sheriff's office, the Hualapai Tribal Police Department and other agencies responded to the area.

A search and rescue team from the sheriff's office created a pulley system that could lower responders into the canyon and retrieve the man's body. The man's remains were taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office, the sheriff's department said.

The sheriff's department said that the man's family had been notified of his death.

A rope technician and rescue basket are lowered to the site of the man's fall. Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Millions of people visit the Grand Canyon every year, with the national park recording over 4.9 million visitors in 2024, according to the National Park Service. Guano Point features a railingless trail called Highpoint Hike and the remains of a historic tramway that was once used to try and mine the canyon's resources.

Mortality data from the NPS reports that 216 people died at the Grand Canyon between 2007 and 2024. Twenty-six of those deaths were from falls, according to the data.