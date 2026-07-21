Trump-backed Mark Lamb wins Arizona's 5th District GOP primary after misconduct allegations surface

Former sheriff Mark Lamb pulled off a win in Arizona's 5th Congressional District Republican primary on Tuesday, the Associated Press projects, despite allegations of sexual misconduct that Lamb has denied.

The win sets up Lamb to replace outgoing GOP Rep. Andy Biggs in the deep-red district after the November election. Biggs, who has served five terms in the House, won the Republican nomination for Arizona governor.

Lamb, who served as Pinal County sheriff from 2017 to 2024, defeated construction business owner Daniel Keenan, who poured more than $1.5 million of his money into the campaign.

After a monthslong investigation, the Arizona Republic reported that several women alleged Lamb had sent explicit messages and nude photos and then used threats or intimidation to cover it up, initiated sexual encounters between him, his wife and others, and made a racist joke and cheered other derogatory remarks in messages with a border extremist. One woman also accused the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of burying her complaints after she reported Lamb's alleged behavior to church leaders.

Lamb's campaign has denied allegations of misconduct. In a Facebook post in May, Lamb's wife said "after all we've been through, a massive smear campaign is certainly not going to stop us from doing what's right."

President Trump's backing may have helped the scandal-plagued Lamb gain an edge over Keenan. Mr. Trump first endorsed Lamb last year, encouraging one of his primary opponents, NFL veteran Jay Feely, to run in another district. Feely switched to the 1st Congressional District. The president stood by Lamb and reaffirmed his endorsement earlier this month, calling it his "great honor" to support him.