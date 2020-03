Kevin Bacon on his #IStayHomeFor campaign Award-winning actor Kevin Bacon created the social media campaign "I Stay Home For" to encourage social distancing as the country works to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Celebrities like Ellen Degeneres, Demi Lovato and Elton John have all joined the effort. Kevin Bacon joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about why he started the campaign and how his own social distancing is going.