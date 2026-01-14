"Are You Dead," viral Chinese app, changing its name

The Chinese mobile app "Are You Dead?" which sounds an alarm if a user doesn't check in every 48 hours, has announced it will drop its catchy name, after it drew international media attention.

It rose to the top of paid app rankings on Apple's App Store in China, prompting widespread media coverage among Chinese and foreign press.

In this photo illustration, the Demumu application is shown ranked first on the China Apple App Store paid apps chart on an Apple iPhone on Jan. 13, 2026, in Chongqing, China. Photo illustration by Cheng Xin / Getty Images

The app, whose name "Sileme" in Mandarin translates to "Are you dead?" enables people living alone to register the name and email address of someone to contact in an emergency.

If the user doesn't check in regularly on the app, the system automatically sends an alert to the emergency contact warning of a possible problem.

"After extensive consideration, the 'Sileme' app will officially adopt the global brand name 'Demumu' in its forthcoming new release," the company said in a statement Tuesday evening.

It said the app has "experienced explosive growth overseas" since the publication of an article by British broadcaster BBC. Other foreign media outlets, including AFP, also covered the app's success.

"Demumu" was already the name of the international version of the app, and "Are You Dead?" the Chinese version's.

"Moving forward, Demumu will remain steadfast in its founding mission of safeguarding safety, bringing China-originated protection solutions to the world and serving more solitary individuals globally," the company's statement added.

Users expressed surprise online at the rebranding, although its blunt name had divided public opinion.

"Don't you think your virality is precisely due to your name? Without it, no one would have installed this app, except in cases of absolute emergency," said one Weibo user.

"With this new name, it loses its flavor," another added.

The name "Sileme" was a play on the name of a popular food delivery app, "Eleme."

In 2024, people who lived alone accounted for around one-fifth of all Chinese households, compared to 15 percent a decade earlier, official data shows.