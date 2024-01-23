We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Adding 1-ounce gold bars to your investment portfolio could make a lot of sense this year. Getty Images

Given how quickly the investment landscape can shift, investors are constantly seeking ways to diversify their portfolios and safeguard their wealth against economic uncertainties. Otherwise, they would leave themselves open to serious vulnerabilities within their portfolios — the type that can have a big, and negative, impact on the value of their investments.

And, one avenue that has perennially captured the imagination of investors is precious metals, with gold being a standout choice. Part of the allure is that gold has long been revered as a safe-haven asset, appreciated for its intrinsic value and ability to preserve wealth. And, throughout history, gold has weathered economic downturns, geopolitical tensions and currency fluctuations, emerging as a reliable store of value. That's a large part of why, in times of uncertainty, investors will turn to gold to mitigate risk and provide stability to their portfolios.

There are numerous types of gold investments to choose from, too — from gold bars and coins to gold stocks, gold ETFs and gold IRAs. But 1-ounce gold bars in particular have gained popularity for their accessibility and versatility — and these days, even Costco sells 1-ounce gold bars to its members. Are 1-ounce gold bars still a sound investment choice in 2024, though? Let's find out.

Ready to start investing in gold? Compare your top investing options online here.

Are 1-ounce gold bars a good investment in 2024?

In general, 1-ounce gold bars hold a unique position in the realm of gold investments. And, there are a few reasons it could make sense to invest in 1-ounce gold bars this year, including:

Liquidity and accessibility

One of the key advantages of 1-ounce gold bars is that they're highly liquid. As a standard unit, these bars are easily tradable on various financial markets. Investors can buy and sell 1-ounce gold bars with relative ease, providing a level of liquidity that larger gold bars or other forms of gold may not offer.

And 1-ounce gold bars are accessible to a broader range of investors due to their lower price point compared to other options. For example, larger gold bars may require significant capital outlays, but 1-ounce bars allow investors with varying budget sizes to participate in gold investments. This accessibility democratizes gold ownership, making it inclusive for a diverse set of investors.

Find out more about how you can get started with gold investing here.

Inflation and economic uncertainty

As we navigate the economic landscape of 2024, concerns about inflation and global uncertainties are at the forefront — and for good reason. While it appeared in late 2023 that the inflation issues had been somewhat tempered by the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, the most recent report showed a slight uptick in the inflation rate. And, while that could be an anomaly, it may not be — so there are uncertainties to consider with the current economic state.

But gold, including 1-ounce gold bars, has traditionally served as a hedge against inflation, so it can be a smart investment in 2024. The precious metal tends to retain its value or appreciate during periods of rising inflation, acting as a counterbalance to the eroding purchasing power of regular currencies.

Moreover, in times of economic turmoil or geopolitical unrest, gold tends to shine as a safe-haven asset. The inherent stability and universal acceptance of gold make 1-ounce bars an attractive option for investors seeking refuge from market volatility.

Storage and portability

The practicality of storing and transporting 1-ounce gold bars also contributes to the popularity of this type of gold asset. Unlike larger gold bars that may require specialized storage facilities, 1-ounce bars can be stored in smaller, more secure spaces such as safe deposit boxes. Their compact size also makes them easily transportable, allowing investors to move their wealth as needed.

Risks and considerations when investing in 1-ounce gold bars

While 1-ounce gold bars present compelling advantages, it's essential to also be aware of the potential risks that come with this type of investing. While gold tends to retain its value over time — and while the price of gold has historically increased — like any investment, the value of gold can fluctuate, influenced by market forces, economic conditions and geopolitical events.

Additionally, the transaction costs and premiums associated with buying and selling gold should be taken into account to ensure that it's the right move for your portfolio. Unlike other types of investment assets, like traditional stocks or ETFs, you'll need to contend with expenses like storage or insurance when purchasing 1-ounce gold bars, which can increase the cost of investing in this precious metal.

Furthermore, the opportunity cost of investing in gold should be weighed against other investment options. In a diverse portfolio, gold can play a valuable role, but it's crucial to consider individual financial goals, risk tolerance and the overall investment strategy before making any decisions.

The bottom line

As we close out the first month of 2024, 1-ounce gold bars continue to be a viable and attractive option for investors looking to enhance their portfolios. The historical resilience of gold, coupled with the practical advantages of 1-ounce bars, makes them a versatile choice in an ever-changing economic landscape. Whether as a hedge against inflation, a safe-haven asset during uncertain times or a component of a diversified portfolio, 1-ounce gold bars offer investors a tangible and accessible pathway to a store of value.